Swachhata Hi Seva 2024: A Whole of Society Approach for Cleanliness

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is rallying Regional Resource and Training Centres (RRTCs), NGOs operating old-age homes, and institutes dedicated to training geriatric caregivers to engage in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

Scheduled to culminate on October 2 for 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, this year's campaign is themed 'Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata,' highlighting cleanliness as an integral aspect of daily life.

A 'Whole of Society Approach' will be employed, with the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban jointly organising the effort. Key initiatives include Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs ensuring sanitation worker safety and transforming neglected waste sites into Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs). As part of the campaign, participants are also encouraged to conduct tree plantation initiatives under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and document their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)