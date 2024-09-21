Oktoberfest Kicks Off Amid Tightened Security

Thousands of beer lovers lined up early Saturday to be among the first to clink their mugs in an Oktoberfest tent as they waited for the world's largest folk festival to begin for the 189th time.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter officially opened Oktoberfest at noon when he inserted the tap into the first keg. The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the Theresienwiese fairground.

This year, security measures have been heightened following a deadly knife attack in Solingen, about 470 kilometers northwest of Munich, that left three dead and eight wounded. For the first time in the festival's history, metal detectors have been added, although organizers assured there are no concrete threats.

Approximately 6 million visitors are expected over the 16-day event, with daily attendance potentially reaching 600,000. Attendees should anticipate spending between 13.60 and 15.30 euros ($15.12 to $17.01) for a 1-liter mug of beer. This marks a roughly 3.87% increase in prices compared to 2023.

The festival, held annually since 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Theresa of Saxony, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 but returned in 2022.

The initial celebration took place in October, giving the event its name. However, to take advantage of warmer temperatures, the start date has since moved up to September.

