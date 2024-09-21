Left Menu

Oktoberfest Kicks Off Amid Tightened Security

Thousands gathered early Saturday for the 189th Oktoberfest in Munich. The festival, running through Oct. 6, will feature stepped-up security following a recent deadly attack in Solingen. Six million attendees are expected, with beer prices slightly up from last year. The event honors an 1810 royal wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:32 IST
Oktoberfest Kicks Off Amid Tightened Security
  • Country:
  • Germany

Thousands of beer lovers lined up early Saturday to be among the first to clink their mugs in an Oktoberfest tent as they waited for the world's largest folk festival to begin for the 189th time.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter officially opened Oktoberfest at noon when he inserted the tap into the first keg. The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the Theresienwiese fairground.

This year, security measures have been heightened following a deadly knife attack in Solingen, about 470 kilometers northwest of Munich, that left three dead and eight wounded. For the first time in the festival's history, metal detectors have been added, although organizers assured there are no concrete threats.

Approximately 6 million visitors are expected over the 16-day event, with daily attendance potentially reaching 600,000. Attendees should anticipate spending between 13.60 and 15.30 euros ($15.12 to $17.01) for a 1-liter mug of beer. This marks a roughly 3.87% increase in prices compared to 2023.

The festival, held annually since 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Theresa of Saxony, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 but returned in 2022.

The initial celebration took place in October, giving the event its name. However, to take advantage of warmer temperatures, the start date has since moved up to September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024