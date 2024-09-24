Chariot of Hanuman Temple Torched in Anantapur Village

A chariot at a Hanuman temple in a village in Anantapur district was allegedly set on fire by unidentified individuals early Tuesday. Authorities have detained five individuals in connection with the incident.

District superintendent of police P Jagadeesh stated that the incident was not communal in nature but stemmed from a dispute between two groups in the same community. 'It is not a communal issue,' he clarified. 'The chariot had been donated by two people two years ago, and disagreements arose between them.'

Police reported that a dispute emerged over the chariot's parking in a public area, leading to its donors being asked to relocate it to their homes. Subsequent talks resulted in an agreement to build a shed for parking the chariot, which was allegedly torched by unidentified individuals early Tuesday.

Following the incident, five individuals were taken into custody. Authorities suspect members of an opposing village group were responsible. A formal complaint was registered on Tuesday, but a case is yet to be lodged.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the incident on Tuesday, calling for a thorough investigation and the arrest of those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)