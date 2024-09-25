India Surpasses Japan in Asia Power Index Amid Strong Economic Growth
India has risen to third place in the Asia Power Index, released by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, surpassing Japan due to strong post-COVID economic growth. Key factors include India's economic capability, future potential, and diplomatic influence. The country's non-aligned strategic posture and participation in regional security dialogues also contribute.
India has risen to third place in the annual Asia Power Index, surpassing Japan, thanks to its strong post-COVID-19 economic growth. The Index, released by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, highlights significant improvements in India's economic capability, citing a 4.2-point rise.
The Lowy Institute ranks 27 countries in terms of their capacity to shape their external environments. Despite India's rising clout, the think tank notes that New Delhi's influence remains below its potential. India's economic recovery and global GDP standing, along with its massive population, bolster its position.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has gained international recognition, and India's non-aligned strategic posture has enabled effective navigation of international relations. Participation in regional security dialogues and leadership in the Quad further solidify India's regional influence, albeit outside formal military alliances.
