Recovery of Missing Kerala Lorry Driver Arjun's Body Brings Closure

The body of missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun, along with his vehicle, was recovered from Gangawali river near Shirur village in the Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday. The vehicle's owner expressed relief, stating that his promise to bring Arjun back to his family had been fulfilled.

Manaf, the lorry owner, had assured Arjun's father and infant son that he would recover Arjun's body. He emphasized the relentless efforts he undertook, saying, "There is no door I have not knocked on to ensure the recovery of his remains."

The tragic event stemmed from a July 16 landslide on National Highway 66, which initially claimed eight lives. With Arjun's body now discovered, the death toll has risen to nine. After adverse weather conditions forced a halt in the search operations on July 28, efforts were eventually resumed, largely due to interventions from Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Kerala CM expressed his gratitude to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah for promptly responding to their requests.

