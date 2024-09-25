Veteran Gandhian Brajkishor Singh Passes Away
Veteran Gandhian and former Bihar minister Brajkishor Singh passed away at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness. He died in a hospital in Motihari, East Champaran district. Singh served as a minister in the Bihar government from 1982 to 1985. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences and announced that the last rites would be performed with state honours.
- Country:
- India
Veteran Gandhian and former Bihar minister Brajkishor Singh passed away on Wednesday in East Champaran district after a prolonged illness.
He was 94 and breathed his last at a hospital in Motihari around 3 pm.
Singh served as a minister in the Bihar government from 1982 to 1985, marking a significant career in public service.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on Singh's death. He highlighted that Singh's passing is an irreparable loss to society, noting his commendable work as Bihar's health minister.
Kumar also announced that Singh's last rites would be performed with state honours, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa CM Announces Compensation for Deceased Fish Workers' Families
I-T Department to Confiscate Rs 12-Crore Asset of Deceased Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari
Israeli NGO Appeals for Help to Bring Family of Deceased Soldier to Israel
Badlapur sexual assault case: Deceased accused's father moves HC, seeks SIT probe into `fake encounter'.