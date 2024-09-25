Veteran Gandhian Brajkishor Singh Passes Away

Veteran Gandhian and former Bihar minister Brajkishor Singh passed away on Wednesday in East Champaran district after a prolonged illness.

He was 94 and breathed his last at a hospital in Motihari around 3 pm.

Singh served as a minister in the Bihar government from 1982 to 1985, marking a significant career in public service.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on Singh's death. He highlighted that Singh's passing is an irreparable loss to society, noting his commendable work as Bihar's health minister.

Kumar also announced that Singh's last rites would be performed with state honours, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)