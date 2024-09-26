Los Angeles Mayor Welcomes New Indian Consulate Announcement
Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of opening an Indian Consulate in New York. With a sizable Indian-American population in California, Bass highlighted the consulate’s role in strengthening economic, educational, and cultural ties between Los Angeles and India.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent decision to open an Indian Consulate in New York. The announcement is particularly timely as Los Angeles gears up to host global events like the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
With nearly one million people of Indian descent residing in California, the new consulate will serve as a valuable resource for both local residents and visitors from India. Bass emphasized the essential role consulates play in fostering economic, educational, and cultural connections, which contribute to Los Angeles' status as a global city.
Bass has been a vocal advocate for stronger ties with India. In a recent correspondence with the former Indian Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, she highlighted Southern California's diverse economy, including sectors like biotechnology, aerospace, and green technology. The region is also home to over 180 higher education institutions, contributing to its innovation and research capabilities. Bass noted that tourism between Los Angeles and India already has a strong foundation, with more than 100,000 Indian visitors annually. The consulate will help expand these mutual benefits and cooperation further.
