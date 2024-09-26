Left Menu

46 Drown During 'Jivitputrika' Festival in Bihar

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned in various Bihar districts during the 'Jivitputrika' festival. The incidents occurred as women took holy dips for the well-being of their children. Authorities have initiated compensation measures for the victims' families, while concerns over inadequate safety arrangements have been raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds across several Bihar districts during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The tragic incidents unfolded in 15 districts on Wednesday. Women were observing the three-day 'Jivitputrika' festival, dedicating fasts and holy dips for their children's well-being.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each grieving family. Compensation processes have begun, with eight families already receiving the aid, according to an official statement.

The drownings were reported in multiple districts including East and West Champaran, Nalanda, and Aurangabad, among others. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed his condolences, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. "It's unfortunate and concerning. The Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely and standing by the affected families," he informed reporters.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary criticized the government for insufficient safety measures at river ghats. "It's tragic that 46 people died. Adequate arrangements should have been made at all ghats, not just a few," he remarked.

Aurangabad District Magistrate Srikant Shastri defended local efforts, stating, "We prepare dedicated ghats for festivals. Problems arise when people utilize local, unprepared spots." Similarly, Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir urged the public to use only maintained ghats, reporting four deaths in Saran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

