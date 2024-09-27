Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Elevates Mata Shri Chintapurni Mahotsav to State-Level Festival

The Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, announced that the Mata Shri Chintapurni Mahotsav would receive state-level status. He outlined several initiatives, including a new temple worth Rs 250 crore, support for local artists, and infrastructural developments. Para athlete Nishad Kumar was also honored for his achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:23 IST
The Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, announced that the Mata Shri Chintapurni Mahotsav will receive state-level recognition. The announcement was made during the festival's first cultural evening.

Agnihotri highlighted the administration's prudence in not using temple funds for cultural events. He stated that local artists would henceforth receive 50 percent of the total payments made during the festival.

Plans for a grand Rs 250 crore temple and other infrastructural projects were also revealed. Additionally, para athlete Nishad Kumar was honored for winning silver medals in two consecutive Paralympics.

