Empowering Villages: 'Model Gaon' to Lead India's Rural Development
Uttar Pradesh government official Heera Lal emphasized the critical role of village development and women's empowerment in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The 'Model Gaon' project, inspired by success in Banda district, focuses on a village manifesto, identifying local change-makers, and transforming agriculture into a profitable business.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh government official Heera Lal stressed the crucial need for village development and women's empowerment to achieve India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted the 'Model Gaon' project, which is inspired by successful experiments in Banda district. This initiative hinges on defining development via a village manifesto, identifying local change-makers, and transforming traditional agriculture into a viable business.
In an exclusive interview, Lal discussed the project's origin during his tenure as a district magistrate in Banda, where innovative efforts led to significant improvements in water conservation and agriculture. Notably, the water table was raised by 1.34 meters, resulting in enhanced crop productivity.
The 'Model Gaon' concept, formulated in 2022, aims to serve as a blueprint for rural development across India. Its three key pillars—village manifesto, local change-makers, and agri-business transformation—are designed to implement government schemes effectively and address climate change at the grassroots level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi Launches Third Edition of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agriculture Excellence Award
India's Path to Modernizing Agriculture by 2047: Bayer's Vision
Regenerative Agriculture Shines at Ludhiana's Kisan Mela
Tripura Agriculture Faces Massive Flood-Induced Ruin
Artistry for Agriculture: Nukkad Natak Workshop Promotes Sustainable Practices