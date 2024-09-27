University of Wisconsin Board Revokes Former Chancellor's Tenure over Pornographic Films

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday to revoke the tenure of Joe Gow, former chancellor of UW-La Crosse, due to his involvement in pornographic films. The board rejected Gow's plea to remain a communications professor.

Gow, who served as chancellor for nearly 17 years, contended that he should be allowed to continue teaching, but university attorneys argued that he violated ethical standards, breached his employment contract, and damaged the university's reputation.

The regents deliberated in a closed session before voting publicly to fire Gow, who is now considering legal action to keep his position. Gow, on paid leave since his dismissal as chancellor in 2023, gained national attention over free speech rights involving his videos.

