Modialogue: Transforming India's Mindset through 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program aims to shift public mindset, yielding tangible results in Haryana and Rajasthan’s sex-ratio and nationwide cleanliness. Launched in 2014, it has been pivotal in transforming Indian consciousness. The initiative is extensively documented in Ashwin Fernandes' book 'Modialogue: Conversation for a Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' has significantly altered the public mindset, achieving visible results in various sectors, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday.

Trivedi highlighted substantial improvements in the sex-ratio in Haryana and Rajasthan through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan,' initiated by Prime Minister Modi. He further pointed out a nationwide change in cleanliness attitudes, attributing it to the Prime Minister's consistent advocacy for the cause.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi aimed not just to govern but to transform the mindset of the Indian populace, added Trivedi, who also serves as a BJP national spokesperson. He was speaking at an event for the book launch of 'Modialogue: Conversation for a Viksit Bharat,' authored by Ashwin Fernandes, executive director of global university rankings agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

'Modialogue' compiles feedback from over 4,000 individuals on Modi's communication and connection with India's collective consciousness over the past decade. Initially dismissed by political analysts as non-political, 'Mann Ki Baat' fundamentally grasped the essence of Indianness, a quality well-understood by Prime Minister Modi, said Trivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

