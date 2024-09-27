Tragic Wall Collapse Near Mahakal Temple Claims Two Lives
A boundary wall of a building opposite Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rains, killing two people and injuring two others. Rescue efforts were swiftly undertaken, and survivors were transferred to Indore for further care. Financial aid has been allocated for the victims' families.
A boundary wall of a building across from the famed Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Friday evening, claiming the lives of two individuals, including a woman, according to an official statement.
The collapse left four people trapped under the rubble of the Maharajwada school building wall. Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and noted that a prompt rescue operation was launched, with the victims subsequently being rushed to the district hospital.
Despite swift action, two individuals, identified as Farheen (22) and Ajay Yogi (27), succumbed to their injuries. The other two survivors were transported to Indore for further medical treatment. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the deceased's families, and Rs 50,000 will be allocated for the injured, as stated by the district authorities.
