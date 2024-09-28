Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Tata Electronics Factory in Tamil Nadu

A fire broke out early Saturday at a chemical godown in Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd’s factory in Tamil Nadu. There were no injuries. Seven fire tenders extinguished the blaze after hours of effort. Tata Electronics confirmed all employees' safety and launched an investigation into the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hosur(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday at the chemical godown of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd's factory in Tamil Nadu, according to police sources.

Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties or injuries, authorities confirmed.

Seven fire tenders from Hosur and surrounding districts were deployed, successfully containing the blaze after several hours of intense firefighting.

'The fire began around 6 am in a chemical storage area on campus. We called in seven fire tenders who managed to control the situation. There have been no casualties or injuries,' a senior fire and rescue official from the Hosur Fire Station informed PTI.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd assured that all employees are safe. The company is currently investigating the cause of the fire and will take actions to protect its workers and stakeholders.

The company emphasized that it is a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, specializing in manufacturing precision electronics components.

(With inputs from agencies.)

