Tearful Farewell: Japanese Fans Bid Adieu to Beloved Pandas
Thousands of Japanese fans gathered at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo to say goodbye to their cherished panda couple, Ri Ri and Shan Shan, before their return to China for medical treatment. The pandas, both 19 years old, have been a source of comfort and joy for the local community since their arrival in 2011.
- Country:
- Japan
Thousands of Japanese fans bid tearful farewell to their beloved panda couple at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on Saturday, marking their final public appearance before the pandas return to China for medical treatment.
Ri Ri and Shan Shan, who have been adored since their arrival in 2011, are set to return home because they need treatment for high blood pressure. Their departure follows an agreement between Japan and China, despite their lease being valid until 2026.
More than 2,000 visitors queued outside the zoo, many camping overnight, to catch a last glimpse of the pandas. Fans were deeply moved, with some even in tears, as they spent a few precious minutes with the animals, who are native to southwestern China and remain among the world's most threatened species.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- panda
- couple
- Tokyo
- Ueno Zoo
- China
- medical treatment
- farewell
- fans
- animals
- conservation
ALSO READ
China's Defence Minister Advocates Stronger Military Ties and Global Security Leadership
China to Boost Military Ties with Neighbours, Promotes Global Security Leadership
China's Defence Head Advocates Major Powers for Global Security Lead
Progress on Border Talks with China: 75% of Disengagement Issues Resolved, Says Jaishankar
US Strategies in Containing Russia and China Explained