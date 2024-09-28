Left Menu

Tearful Farewell: Japanese Fans Bid Adieu to Beloved Pandas

Thousands of Japanese fans gathered at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo to say goodbye to their cherished panda couple, Ri Ri and Shan Shan, before their return to China for medical treatment. The pandas, both 19 years old, have been a source of comfort and joy for the local community since their arrival in 2011.

Thousands of Japanese fans bid tearful farewell to their beloved panda couple at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on Saturday, marking their final public appearance before the pandas return to China for medical treatment.

Ri Ri and Shan Shan, who have been adored since their arrival in 2011, are set to return home because they need treatment for high blood pressure. Their departure follows an agreement between Japan and China, despite their lease being valid until 2026.

More than 2,000 visitors queued outside the zoo, many camping overnight, to catch a last glimpse of the pandas. Fans were deeply moved, with some even in tears, as they spent a few precious minutes with the animals, who are native to southwestern China and remain among the world's most threatened species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

