India Pledges NRs 474 Million for 12 Development Projects in Nepal

In a significant development, India has pledged NRs 474 million to fund 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.

The commitment, made official through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the Indian Embassy and Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, will see enhancements across multiple sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, and culture.

Key projects include the construction of school buildings, healthcare facilities, and agricultural centers. The initiative aims to provide substantial benefits to local communities by bolstering infrastructure and access to essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)