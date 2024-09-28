India Pledges NRs 474 Million for 12 Development Projects in Nepal
India has committed NRs 474 million for 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal. The projects, spread across education, health, agriculture, drinking water, and culture sectors, were formalized through MoUs signed between the Indian Embassy and Nepalese government. Initiatives include school and healthcare facility constructions, enhancing local infrastructure.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant development, India has pledged NRs 474 million to fund 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.
The commitment, made official through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the Indian Embassy and Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, will see enhancements across multiple sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, and culture.
Key projects include the construction of school buildings, healthcare facilities, and agricultural centers. The initiative aims to provide substantial benefits to local communities by bolstering infrastructure and access to essential services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Financial Stories: Global Diplomacy, Trade Tensions, Aviation Struggles, and Health Initiatives
Thane District Industrial Zone: Gas Leak Sparks Health Concerns
Ayushman Bharat to Launch Health Coverage for 70+ Citizens, Pilot Rollout in a Week
WHO Report Highlights Urgent Need for Rehabilitation Services in Gaza Amid Healthcare Crisis
Healthcare and Manufacturing Expected to Thrive with Upcoming Fed Rate Cut