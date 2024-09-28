Bihar’s Cultural Festival Revives Traditional Street Sports

Bihar is set to host 'Tarang: Art and Sports Festival (2023-24)' next month, spotlighting traditional street sports such as 'gulel' (slingshot) and 'gilli danda' (tip cat). Organized by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the festival aims to give children a platform to showcase their skills.

According to Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, S Siddharth, the initiative seeks to promote these less resource-intensive games within schools, fostering creativity and inclusive sports culture. 'Education should not be limited to books only,' he noted, emphasizing the importance of 360-degree growth for students.

Emteyaz Alam and Jainendra Dost from the department of Physical Education, Art and Craft, highlighted the educational and recreational benefits of these traditional games. Around 1,000 students are expected to participate, promoting physical activity and outdoor play. The event also calls for broader national and international engagement to preserve these cultural sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)