Left Menu

Bihar’s Cultural Festival Revives Traditional Street Sports

The Bihar government is organizing 'Tarang: Art and Sports Festival (2023-24)', focusing on indigenous games like 'gulel' (slingshot) and 'gilli danda' (tip cat). The event, planned by SCERT, aims to promote traditional sports and provide holistic development opportunities for students across Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:33 IST
Bihar’s Cultural Festival Revives Traditional Street Sports
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is set to host 'Tarang: Art and Sports Festival (2023-24)' next month, spotlighting traditional street sports such as 'gulel' (slingshot) and 'gilli danda' (tip cat). Organized by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the festival aims to give children a platform to showcase their skills.

According to Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, S Siddharth, the initiative seeks to promote these less resource-intensive games within schools, fostering creativity and inclusive sports culture. 'Education should not be limited to books only,' he noted, emphasizing the importance of 360-degree growth for students.

Emteyaz Alam and Jainendra Dost from the department of Physical Education, Art and Craft, highlighted the educational and recreational benefits of these traditional games. Around 1,000 students are expected to participate, promoting physical activity and outdoor play. The event also calls for broader national and international engagement to preserve these cultural sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024