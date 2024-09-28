Purabi Dairy Launches First Long Shelf-Life Flavoured Milk in North East India

The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), operating under the brand 'Purabi', has launched North East India's first range of long shelf-life flavoured milk. This landmark event was announced on Saturday.

Assam's Minister for Cooperation, Nandita Gorlosa, unveiled three variants of the flavoured milk—mango, strawberry, and kesar—at a ceremony on Friday. The dairy products are manufactured at WAMUL's state-of-the-art facility, developed under the World Bank-funded Apart project.

This initiative is poised to support Assam's broader agricultural goals by promoting value addition in dairy production. WAMUL's Managing Director, SK Parida, highlighted the positive market response to their previously launched ice cream as a catalyst for introducing the flavoured milk. The venture aims to cater to a diverse consumer base, including both children and adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)