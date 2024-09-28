Left Menu

Purabi Dairy Launches First Long Shelf-Life Flavoured Milk in North East India

The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), under the brand 'Purabi', has introduced long shelf-life flavoured milk in mango, strawberry, and kesar variants. The launch is a significant step in expanding the brand's reach and fulfilling Assam's vision of boosting local dairy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:49 IST
The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), operating under the brand 'Purabi', has launched North East India's first range of long shelf-life flavoured milk. This landmark event was announced on Saturday.

Assam's Minister for Cooperation, Nandita Gorlosa, unveiled three variants of the flavoured milk—mango, strawberry, and kesar—at a ceremony on Friday. The dairy products are manufactured at WAMUL's state-of-the-art facility, developed under the World Bank-funded Apart project.

This initiative is poised to support Assam's broader agricultural goals by promoting value addition in dairy production. WAMUL's Managing Director, SK Parida, highlighted the positive market response to their previously launched ice cream as a catalyst for introducing the flavoured milk. The venture aims to cater to a diverse consumer base, including both children and adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

