Punjab Honors Bhagat Singh's Legacy on 117th Anniversary
The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation celebrated the 117th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Lahore, Pakistan. Event highlights included a cake-cutting ceremony and tributes paid by the foundation's head, Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, who also called for re-evaluating Singh's case and honoring him with highest civilian awards.
The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation celebrated the 117th birth anniversary of the revered freedom fighter on Saturday in Lahore, Pakistan. The ceremony took place on the premises of the Lahore High Court, where attendees gathered for a special tribute and a cake-cutting event.
The foundation's leader, Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, delivered poignant tributes to Bhagat Singh, who was executed by the British in 1931. Qureshi highlighted that Singh was unjustly executed, alongside his comrades Raj Guru and Sukh Dev, without proper legal procedures. In 2013, the foundation filed a petition for a retrial, which remains pending.
Qureshi called for India and Pakistan to award Bhagat Singh their highest civilian honors, the Bharat Ratna and Nishan-e-Pakistan respectively. Additionally, he urged the issuance of postage stamps in Singh's name and the naming of a major road after him. Mian Ghulamullah Joiya, a member of the Supreme Court Bar's Executive Committee, pledged to keep Singh's memory and legacy alive through continuous public education and celebration of his sacrifices.
