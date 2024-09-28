Left Menu

Family Demands Compensation for Victims in Ujjain Wall Collapse Protest

Relatives of a man who died in a wall collapse staged a protest in Ujjain, demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job. The wall, part of a building near the Mahakal temple, collapsed due to heavy rains, killing two and injuring two others. The protest ended following assurances by local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:14 IST
Family Demands Compensation for Victims in Ujjain Wall Collapse Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Relatives of Ajay Yogi, who died in a wall collapse in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, held a protest on Saturday demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a government job for one of the family members.

The collapse, which occurred due to heavy rains, killed Yogi (27) and Farheen Rathore (22) and injured two others near the Mahakal Temple.

Following assurances from officials, the protest ended. The injured are stable and being treated. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024