Family Demands Compensation for Victims in Ujjain Wall Collapse Protest
Relatives of a man who died in a wall collapse staged a protest in Ujjain, demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job. The wall, part of a building near the Mahakal temple, collapsed due to heavy rains, killing two and injuring two others. The protest ended following assurances by local officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:14 IST
Relatives of Ajay Yogi, who died in a wall collapse in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, held a protest on Saturday demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a government job for one of the family members.
The collapse, which occurred due to heavy rains, killed Yogi (27) and Farheen Rathore (22) and injured two others near the Mahakal Temple.
Following assurances from officials, the protest ended. The injured are stable and being treated. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
