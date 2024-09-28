Uttam Singh and K S Chithra Honored with National Lata Mangeshkar Award

Renowned music composer Uttam Singh and acclaimed singer K S Chithra were recipients of the prestigious National Lata Mangeshkar Award, conferred by the Madhya Pradesh government in an event held on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented the awards, honoring Uttam Singh for 2022 and K S Chithra for 2023. The ceremony took place at a newly built auditorium dedicated to the memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in Indore on September 28, 1929, passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. This award ceremony, held in her honor, marked the first event at the new auditorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)