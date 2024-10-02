Congress Leaders Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. They emphasized following Gandhian principles of truth, non-violence, and compassion. Other leaders like K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted Gandhi's enduring relevance today.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi marked Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with heartfelt tributes on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi expressed that Gandhi was more than an individual; he represented a way of living and thinking. Kharge mentioned that Gandhi's ideals are particularly important today as they face contemporary challenges.
Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes at Rajghat and stated, 'Bapu taught us to live without fear, embracing truth, love, and harmony.' Kharge noted that Gandhi's values of peace, non-violence, and satyagraha continue to inspire. The Congress also remembered leaders Lal Bahadur Shastri and K Kamaraj for their contributions.
