Swachh Bharat Mission: A Decade of Cleanliness and Prosperity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He highlighted the campaign's massive success as a people's movement with widespread public participation. Modi emphasized that the initiative is not only about cleanliness but also a new path to prosperity for India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Swachh Bharat Mission as the largest and most successful people's movement of the century, driven by mass participation and public leadership.
Speaking at an event marking the mission's 10th anniversary, Modi stated that the cleanliness initiative has charted a new path to prosperity for the nation.
He underlined the continuous efforts needed to keep India clean and stressed the transformative impact of the campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani Highlights India's Unseen Financial and Healthcare Achievements
India Rebukes Iran's Supreme Leader Over Remarks on Muslim Treatment
China and Russia Concerned Over Strengthening India-US Relations and QUAD
Era of Convergence: US-India Relations Flourishing
BMW Group India Unveils Revolutionary Retail.NEXT Showroom in Gurugram