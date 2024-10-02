Left Menu

Swachh Bharat Mission: A Decade of Cleanliness and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He highlighted the campaign's massive success as a people's movement with widespread public participation. Modi emphasized that the initiative is not only about cleanliness but also a new path to prosperity for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Swachh Bharat Mission as the largest and most successful people's movement of the century, driven by mass participation and public leadership.

Speaking at an event marking the mission's 10th anniversary, Modi stated that the cleanliness initiative has charted a new path to prosperity for the nation.

He underlined the continuous efforts needed to keep India clean and stressed the transformative impact of the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

