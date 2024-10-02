Swachh Bharat Mission: A Decade of Cleanliness and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Swachh Bharat Mission as the largest and most successful people's movement of the century, driven by mass participation and public leadership.

Speaking at an event marking the mission's 10th anniversary, Modi stated that the cleanliness initiative has charted a new path to prosperity for the nation.

He underlined the continuous efforts needed to keep India clean and stressed the transformative impact of the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)