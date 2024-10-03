Temple Tensions: Sai Baba Statue Removals Stir Controversy
Ajay Sharma, head of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, was detained for removing Sai Baba statues from temples in Varanasi to promote exclusive worship of Lord Shiva. This action sparked concern among devotees and led to discussions on temple security and the maintenance of local peace.
In a significant development in Varanasi, the chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, Ajay Sharma, has been detained for actions threatening regional tranquility. The arrest followed Sharma's initiative to remove statues of Sai Baba from local temples, a move that many saw as provocative.
The police, led by Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Banswal, confirmed Sharma's detention on charges related to disrupting peace. The arrest came after the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, under Sharma's leadership, removed multiple Sai Baba idols, including one from the prominent Bada Ganesh temple.
In response, Sai Baba devotees have voiced strong opposition and raised concerns over the safety of temples. There has been a meeting among temple managers to seek police intervention against such actions, reflecting the growing unease within the community.

