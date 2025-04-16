Varanasi's Response to Shocking Gang-Rape Case: A City's Pursuit for Justice

Varanasi police have intensified their crackdown following a harrowing gang-rape case involving a 19-year-old woman. Searches were conducted across over 100 hotels and hookah bars, leading to the arrest of 14 suspects. The widespread raids were prompted by the incident, which took place between March 29 and April 4, during which the woman claimed she was moved between multiple city hotels and raped by 23 individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing Varanasi as an MP, has called for the strictest possible action against the perpetrators. As investigations progressed, police discovered various illegal activities, including sex trade and drug abuse, within these establishments. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal confirmed that ongoing raids would target hotels and spa centers to curb such criminal activities.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the young woman's family initially filing a missing persons report. The involvement of the Prime Minister emphasizes the gravity of the situation, and police enforcement is expected to prevent similar future occurrences. Varanasi is now looking to restore security and trust within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)