Varanasi's Response to Shocking Gang-Rape Case: A City's Pursuit for Justice
In response to a gang-rape case involving a 19-year-old woman, Varanasi police raided over 100 hotels and arrested 14 suspects. The incident, spanning six days, drew attention from Prime Minister Modi, who urged stringent action. Investigations revealed illicit activities, including drug use and sex trade, in several city hotels.
- Country:
- India
Varanasi police have intensified their crackdown following a harrowing gang-rape case involving a 19-year-old woman. Searches were conducted across over 100 hotels and hookah bars, leading to the arrest of 14 suspects. The widespread raids were prompted by the incident, which took place between March 29 and April 4, during which the woman claimed she was moved between multiple city hotels and raped by 23 individuals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing Varanasi as an MP, has called for the strictest possible action against the perpetrators. As investigations progressed, police discovered various illegal activities, including sex trade and drug abuse, within these establishments. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal confirmed that ongoing raids would target hotels and spa centers to curb such criminal activities.
The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the young woman's family initially filing a missing persons report. The involvement of the Prime Minister emphasizes the gravity of the situation, and police enforcement is expected to prevent similar future occurrences. Varanasi is now looking to restore security and trust within the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta to SC: Investigation in Ranveer Allahbadia case likely over in 2 weeks.
Mysterious Explosion Sound Rocks Patiala: Investigation Underway
Court Orders Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Protest Incident
Desecration at Katora Village Temple Sparks Investigation