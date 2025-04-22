Allegations Under Scrutiny: The Varanasi Gang Rape Case

The family of an accused in the Varanasi gang rape case, along with a friend of the complainant, has cast doubt on the allegations made by the 19-year-old survivor, suggesting that the charges might be fabricated.

During a press interaction in Varanasi, Raj Vishwakarma's sister and a woman claiming acquaintance with the complainant expressed disbelief in the rape allegations. The friend shared that the survivor had previously enjoyed going out and hadn't mentioned any assault during their encounters.

Despite these counterclaims, the police have not commented, and the investigation continues. The case, which alleges gang rape by 23 individuals, drew national attention following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive for a prompt investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)