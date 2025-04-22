Left Menu

Allegations Under Scrutiny: The Varanasi Gang Rape Case

Questions have been raised by the accused’s family and a friend of the Varanasi gang rape complainant, challenging the authenticity of the allegations by the 19-year-old. The case, involving arrests and serious charges, gained national attention after intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The family of an accused in the Varanasi gang rape case, along with a friend of the complainant, has cast doubt on the allegations made by the 19-year-old survivor, suggesting that the charges might be fabricated.

During a press interaction in Varanasi, Raj Vishwakarma's sister and a woman claiming acquaintance with the complainant expressed disbelief in the rape allegations. The friend shared that the survivor had previously enjoyed going out and hadn't mentioned any assault during their encounters.

Despite these counterclaims, the police have not commented, and the investigation continues. The case, which alleges gang rape by 23 individuals, drew national attention following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive for a prompt investigation.

