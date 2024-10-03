Closure After 56 Years: Honoring Fallen Soldier Thomas Cherian

In a poignant ceremony on Thursday, the mortal remains of soldier Thomas Cherian were received at Air Force Station Shangumugham with full military honors. Cherian had perished in a tragic plane crash in 1968, and his remains were found 56 years later.

Hailing from Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Cherian was among four victims retrieved after a dedicated search mission. The event saw military and civilian dignitaries, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi, pay their respects.

The deceased soldier's remains are now held at Pangode Military Hospital and will be transported to his hometown, Elanthoor, for final rites with military honors on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)