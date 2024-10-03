Left Menu

Closure After 56 Years: Honoring Fallen Soldier Thomas Cherian

The remains of soldier Thomas Cherian, who perished in a 1968 plane crash, were honored with full military rites upon their repatriation to Kerala. Discovered 56 years post-crash, relatives and dignitaries gathered to pay respects as his remains prepare for final rites in his hometown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvanathapuram | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:52 IST
Closure After 56 Years: Honoring Fallen Soldier Thomas Cherian
Thomas Cherian
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant ceremony on Thursday, the mortal remains of soldier Thomas Cherian were received at Air Force Station Shangumugham with full military honors. Cherian had perished in a tragic plane crash in 1968, and his remains were found 56 years later.

Hailing from Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Cherian was among four victims retrieved after a dedicated search mission. The event saw military and civilian dignitaries, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi, pay their respects.

The deceased soldier's remains are now held at Pangode Military Hospital and will be transported to his hometown, Elanthoor, for final rites with military honors on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024