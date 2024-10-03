Left Menu

Marathi Gains Classical Language Status Amidst Political Tension

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted classical language status to Marathi, among others, amid election tensions in Maharashtra. The Congress accuses the decision of being politically motivated, coinciding with the government’s looming defeat in state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:19 IST
Marathi Gains Classical Language Status Amidst Political Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's announcement to accord classical language status to Marathi has ignited a political debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet approved the status on Thursday.

Congress claims the move aligns with pre-election tactics, suggesting the decision arose from electoral pressure amid a predicted loss in Maharashtra.

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to India's cultural heritage, emphasizing their pride in linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024