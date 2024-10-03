Marathi Gains Classical Language Status Amidst Political Tension

The Indian government's announcement to accord classical language status to Marathi has ignited a political debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet approved the status on Thursday.

Congress claims the move aligns with pre-election tactics, suggesting the decision arose from electoral pressure amid a predicted loss in Maharashtra.

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to India's cultural heritage, emphasizing their pride in linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)