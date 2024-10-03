Marathi Gains Classical Language Status Amidst Political Tension
The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted classical language status to Marathi, among others, amid election tensions in Maharashtra. The Congress accuses the decision of being politically motivated, coinciding with the government’s looming defeat in state elections.
The Indian government's announcement to accord classical language status to Marathi has ignited a political debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet approved the status on Thursday.
Congress claims the move aligns with pre-election tactics, suggesting the decision arose from electoral pressure amid a predicted loss in Maharashtra.
Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to India's cultural heritage, emphasizing their pride in linguistic diversity.
