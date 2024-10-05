Pilgrims Brave Conflict for Uman's Rosh Hashana Celebration
Thousands of Jewish pilgrims gathered in Uman, Ukraine to celebrate the New Year despite warnings and ongoing conflict. Pilgrims traveled from Israel, where escalating Middle East tensions posed additional travel challenges, highlighting the unique significance of this year's pilgrimage for many participants.
In Uman, central Ukraine, the atmosphere was filled with the prayer chants of thousands of pilgrims gathered to mark the Jewish New Year, defying the security concerns posed by Russia's ongoing war.
Uman, approximately 200 kilometers from Kyiv, has transformed as pilgrims arrived to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman. Israeli and Ukrainian diplomats had warned against travel due to security threats, yet 35,000 pilgrims made the journey.
The conflict, now in its third year, presents heightened risks. Despite these, pilgrims like Nachman Shitrit from Israel, undeterred by the dangers in their own region, still felt the need to visit Uman, giving this year's pilgrimage profound meaning.
