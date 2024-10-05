Huma Qureshi Wraps Up Filming 'Gulabi', A Tale of Inspiration and Dreams

Actor Huma Qureshi has officially wrapped up filming for her latest movie, 'Gulabi'. The announcement came through her Instagram account on Friday evening, where the 38-year-old shared her excitement about the project's completion.

Directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande alongside Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions, 'Gulabi' is based on a true story. It follows a woman autorickshaw driver in Ahmedabad who dreams of higher education, thus inspiring others to transcend their circumstances.

In alignment with her previous works, Qureshi emphasizes her commitment to stories that portray women as courageous and aspirational. She expressed that 'Gulabi' serves as a reminder of every woman's right to dream and achieve more, continuing her journey of portraying resilient female leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)