Mimis Plessas: The Melodic Legacy of a Greek Icon

Mimis Plessas, a legendary Greek composer known for his influential music in films, shows, and beyond, passed away just before his 100th birthday. His work intertwined with Greece's cultural fabric, collaborating with musical icons and creating timeless tracks like 'O Dromos.' Plessas also contributed to radio and music competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Mimis Plessas, a legendary Greek composer, whose harmonious creations have touched countless lives, passed away shortly before his 100th birthday.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Loukila Carrer, on Saturday. In his tribute, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed Plessas as a preeminent composer and scholar.

Born on October 12, 1924, in Athens, Plessas started his musical career early. His melody, 'O Dromos,' remains among Greece's best-selling albums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

