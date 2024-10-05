Mimis Plessas: The Melodic Legacy of a Greek Icon

Mimis Plessas, a legendary Greek composer, whose harmonious creations have touched countless lives, passed away shortly before his 100th birthday.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Loukila Carrer, on Saturday. In his tribute, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed Plessas as a preeminent composer and scholar.

Born on October 12, 1924, in Athens, Plessas started his musical career early. His melody, 'O Dromos,' remains among Greece's best-selling albums.

