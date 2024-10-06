Tragic Onstage Heart Attack Claims Life of Ramleela Performer

A Delhi man, Sushil Kaushik, tragically died of a heart attack while performing as Lord Rama during a Ramleela in Vishwakarma Nagar, Shahdara. The incident occurred on Sunday night, as confirmed by city police.

Kaushik, aged 45 and by trade a property dealer, was quickly taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The distressing incident spread rapidly online through a viral video showing Kaushik step backstage after experiencing discomfort during the performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)