Tragic Onstage Heart Attack Claims Life of Ramleela Performer

Sushil Kaushik, a 45-year-old property dealer portraying Lord Rama in a Ramleela in Delhi, succumbed to a heart attack on stage. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. A viral video shows Kaushik seeking help backstage after feeling unwell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:53 IST
A Delhi man, Sushil Kaushik, tragically died of a heart attack while performing as Lord Rama during a Ramleela in Vishwakarma Nagar, Shahdara. The incident occurred on Sunday night, as confirmed by city police.

Kaushik, aged 45 and by trade a property dealer, was quickly taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The distressing incident spread rapidly online through a viral video showing Kaushik step backstage after experiencing discomfort during the performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

