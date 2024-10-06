Denied Democracy: Wangchuk's Quest for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has voiced his disappointment after Delhi Police denied him permission to stage a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Wangchuk, along with the Leh Apex Body, has been seeking peaceful venues for protest after the rejection cited short notice as a reason.

Despite assurances from authorities for an appointment that never materialized, Wangchuk continues his campaign for Ladakh, supported by the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)