Denied Democracy: Wangchuk's Quest for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was denied permission to hold a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Despite seeking peaceful protest alternatives, the Delhi Police cited short notice for denial. Wangchuk, supported by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, continues his advocacy for Ladakh's rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:59 IST
- India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has voiced his disappointment after Delhi Police denied him permission to stage a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.
Wangchuk, along with the Leh Apex Body, has been seeking peaceful venues for protest after the rejection cited short notice as a reason.
Despite assurances from authorities for an appointment that never materialized, Wangchuk continues his campaign for Ladakh, supported by the Kargil Democratic Alliance.
