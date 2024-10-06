Dr. Punam Krishan Dances Her Way into History on 'Strictly'

In a historic moment on 'Strictly Come Dancing,' Dr. Punam Krishan, a Scottish Indian doctor, brought Bollywood to the UK's beloved TV contest for the first time in 20 years.

Performing a sequence from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' Krishan embodied her Glasgow-born Punjabi identity, honoring her heritage and family's journey to Scotland.

A regular voice on BBC health news, she shared the significance of being an Indian girl dancing on mainstream media, citing the opportunity as monumental. Krishan, also a children's author, expressed her determination to embrace this new challenge.

