Dr. Punam Krishan Dances Her Way into History on 'Strictly'

Dr. Punam Krishan, a Scottish Indian doctor and author, made history with the first-ever Bollywood performance on 'Strictly Come Dancing.' Embracing her roots, she chose to celebrate her Indian culture while honoring her family’s journey from Punjab to Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:49 IST
In a historic moment on 'Strictly Come Dancing,' Dr. Punam Krishan, a Scottish Indian doctor, brought Bollywood to the UK's beloved TV contest for the first time in 20 years.

Performing a sequence from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' Krishan embodied her Glasgow-born Punjabi identity, honoring her heritage and family's journey to Scotland.

A regular voice on BBC health news, she shared the significance of being an Indian girl dancing on mainstream media, citing the opportunity as monumental. Krishan, also a children's author, expressed her determination to embrace this new challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

