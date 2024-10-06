Village Tension Erupts Over Durga Idol Installation
Tensions arose in a village when attempts were made to install a Durga idol near a graveyard. Police detained organizer Daya Prakash Shukla. A similar attempt occurred two years ago. The local administration acted following a court order, emphasizing no new statues would be permitted without legal clearance.
In a village, tensions flared when locals attempted to place an idol of Goddess Durga near a graveyard, prompting swift action by authorities. Organizer Daya Prakash Shukla was detained, and police secured the area to prevent escalation.
Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar reported that Shukla, with others, attempted to install the idol. Opposition from the Muslim community led to administrative intervention.
The local District Magistrate emphasized adherence to a court order forbidding new installations at disputed sites without permission, warning of legal consequences for violations.
