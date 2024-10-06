Village Tension Erupts Over Durga Idol Installation

In a village, tensions flared when locals attempted to place an idol of Goddess Durga near a graveyard, prompting swift action by authorities. Organizer Daya Prakash Shukla was detained, and police secured the area to prevent escalation.

Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar reported that Shukla, with others, attempted to install the idol. Opposition from the Muslim community led to administrative intervention.

The local District Magistrate emphasized adherence to a court order forbidding new installations at disputed sites without permission, warning of legal consequences for violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)