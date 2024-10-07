Left Menu

Tira Debuts Augustinus Bader Skincare Line in India

Tira, the beauty platform from Reliance Retail, introduces the luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader to India. Known for its advanced formulas, Augustinus Bader’s products, featuring the innovative TFC8® technology, are available exclusively on Tira. This launch marks a key milestone in catering to India's evolving beauty market.

Reliance's Tira exclusively launches Augustinus Bader in India.
Tira, the beauty platform under Reliance Retail, unveiled the launch of the renowned luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader, in India on Monday. The brand is accessible exclusively via Tira and is celebrated worldwide for its scientifically advanced and award-winning formulations.

Augustinus Bader, founded by esteemed stem cell scientist Professor Augustinus Bader, has become a global trendsetter since its inception in 2018. Its proprietary TFC8® technology powers the transformative products designed to harness the body's natural ability to renew and rejuvenate.

With Augustinus Bader's addition, Tira strengthens its dedication to offering sophisticated skincare solutions to India's savvy beauty audience. Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira, emphasized the brand's goal to present top-tier global and domestic brands to the Indian market with the introduction of Augustinus Bader, a pivotal enhancement to their luxury skincare range.

Charles Rosier, Co-Founder and CEO of Augustinus Bader, expressed his enthusiasm for entering the Indian market through Tira. The exclusive partnership aligns with their mission to redefine luxury skincare for discerning Indian consumers.

The distinguished Augustinus Bader products, including 'The Cream' and 'The Rich Cream', have garnered acclaim for their rejuvenating prowess, offering deep hydration while enhancing skin health. Available online and at select Tira stores, these products provide Indian consumers with access to beauty staples adored by celebrities worldwide.

Launched in April 2023 by Reliance Retail, Tira is a cutting-edge omnichannel beauty retail platform. It blends technology and personalized experiences, showcasing a curated selection of leading global and homegrown brands in an intuitive and user-friendly online and offline shopping environment.

