Rajasthan Rolls Out New Tiger Safari to Boost Conservation Efforts
Rajasthan's Chief Minister inaugurated a Tiger Safari in Nahargarh Biological Park, christening two tiger cubs Skandi and Bheem. Developed over 30 hectares, the initiative promotes tiger conservation, featuring a 7 km track for tourists. The park is part of broader state efforts in wildlife conservation.
In a significant move towards wildlife conservation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated a new Tiger Safari at Nahargarh Biological Park on Monday. During the event, Sharma named two tiger cubs, with the female being christened 'Skandi' and the male 'Bheem'.
The Tiger Safari, spanning 30 hectares and costing Rs 453 lakh, offers a 7 km track through which tourists can observe tigers in their natural surroundings. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance awareness of wildlife conservation, officials stated.
Sharma emphasized Rajasthan's dedication to wildlife preservation, noting the existence of numerous parks and reserves. As part of the promotion efforts, free entry to the Biological Park for students during 'Wildlife Week' was announced.
