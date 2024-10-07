Left Menu

Vice Chancellor Advocates for Junior Doctors During Durga Puja Festivities

Calcutta University's acting Vice Chancellor, Shanta Dutta, urges those celebrating Durga Puja to also consider the plight of junior doctors on a hunger strike demanding justice and workplace safety. The doctors are fasting in protest of a colleague's tragic death, challenging the festive calls from political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:48 IST
Vice Chancellor Advocates for Junior Doctors During Durga Puja Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta University's acting Vice Chancellor, Shanta Dutta, called on the public to spare a thought for junior doctors on hunger strike as Durga Puja festivities commence. These doctors are protesting for workplace safety following a colleague's alleged rape and murder.

Since Saturday, six junior doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike, with another joining them on Sunday. Dutta emphasized the importance of acknowledging their sacrifice, especially as celebrations are in full swing.

Her comments came in response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's urging to join the festivities, which drew criticism from Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who accused the Vice Chancellor of misunderstanding the economic significance of Durga Puja for many locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024