Vice Chancellor Advocates for Junior Doctors During Durga Puja Festivities
Calcutta University's acting Vice Chancellor, Shanta Dutta, urges those celebrating Durga Puja to also consider the plight of junior doctors on a hunger strike demanding justice and workplace safety. The doctors are fasting in protest of a colleague's tragic death, challenging the festive calls from political leaders.
Calcutta University's acting Vice Chancellor, Shanta Dutta, called on the public to spare a thought for junior doctors on hunger strike as Durga Puja festivities commence. These doctors are protesting for workplace safety following a colleague's alleged rape and murder.
Since Saturday, six junior doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike, with another joining them on Sunday. Dutta emphasized the importance of acknowledging their sacrifice, especially as celebrations are in full swing.
Her comments came in response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's urging to join the festivities, which drew criticism from Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who accused the Vice Chancellor of misunderstanding the economic significance of Durga Puja for many locals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
