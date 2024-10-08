Odisha Society of UK Becomes Community Interest Company

In a groundbreaking move, the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK) has secured its status as a Community Interest Company (CIC), a first under its name in the UK. This milestone, achieved after decades of dedicated service, aims to enhance community engagement and cultural promotion among the Odia diaspora.

OSUK's recent meeting unveiled plans for upcoming cultural events and strategic frameworks tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Odia community in the UK. With over 40 years of promoting Odia culture and offering crucial support during crises, OSUK remains committed to bridging ties between communities.

OSUK's leadership, including a new Board of Directors, is focused on expanding operations and redefining its vision. They are also preparing exciting events such as the Bali Yatra in 2024 and enhancing their digital platform to boost membership engagement across the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)