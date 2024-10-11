Amul Ice Cream Integrity Defended Amid Viral Controversy

Amul, a major player in the Indian dairy industry, is defending its product's integrity following the re-emergence of a tampered video on social media.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced that a misleading video from April 2022 has been recirculated, aiming to defame the Amul brand.

GCMMF emphasized that the quality of their products remains superior and assured consumers of their safety and nutritional value, citing previous legal action against the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)