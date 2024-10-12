Durga Puja Celebrations Marred by Theft and Tensions in Bangladesh

Recent Durga Puja celebrations across Bangladesh have been marked by a series of troubling incidents, leading to arrests and heightened tensions. The theft of a handcrafted golden crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira has particularly shocked the Hindu community and prompted investigations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifted crown went missing amid the festivities, prompting the Indian High Commission to urge Bangladesh to address the incident promptly. Inspector General of Police, Md Moinul Islam, confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals related to 35 incidents during the Puja celebrations.

In Chattogram, outrage erupted when individuals sang a provocative song during the festivities, resulting in further arrests. With ongoing efforts to recover the stolen crown and maintain order, the authorities vow to bring perpetrators to justice and prevent further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)