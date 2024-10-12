Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Shastra Puja on Vijayadashami in West Bengal

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh conducted the traditional Shastra Puja at an Army corps headquarters in West Bengal on Vijayadashami, marking the end of Navratra. Due to adverse weather in Gangtok, he addressed the Army Commanders Conference via video conference from Sukna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:56 IST
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh performed the traditional 'Shastra Puja' or weapon worship ceremony during Vijayadashami at an Army corps headquarters in West Bengal. This ritual symbolizes the reverence for arms and marks the conclusion of the Navratra festival.

Despite plans to deliver an address in Gangtok at the Army Commanders Conference, Singh was compelled by inclement weather to communicate via video from Sukna, Darjeeling. His engagement in the ceremony was shared through photographs and a social media post in Hindi.

Joining Singh at the event were Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, along with senior officers and jawans, highlighting the collective observance of this age-old tradition within the military ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

