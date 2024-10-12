Left Menu

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Praises Nolan's Artful Directing Amidst Technology Warnings

Joseph Gordon-Levitt commends Christopher Nolan for his artistic approach to filmmaking while discussing the impact of technology on creativity. Highlighting Nolan's respect for actors, Gordon-Levitt contrasts blockbuster dynamics with indie films. He underscores social media's dual role in fostering creativity and perpetuating harmful behavior, urging better regulation.

Updated: 12-10-2024 14:12 IST
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt publicly praised Christopher Nolan for his unique filmmaking style, describing the director's ability to treat large-budget productions as artistic endeavors. The actor shared insights on Nolan's methods during the India Film Project, recounting his experiences filming blockbusters like "Inception" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Gordon-Levitt highlighted the distinct contrast between working on big-budget films and smaller indie projects. He observed that while many directors focus intensely on technical aspects, Nolan prioritizes providing actors with the creative space to immerse truly in their roles. This dedication, he said, makes Nolan's films stand out.

Beyond cinema, Gordon-Levitt touched on social media's influence on creativity. He warned about platforms prioritizing profit via algorithm-driven models that can foster negativity. He called for transparency and accountability from technology creators, emphasizing the need for artists to retain control over their work amidst evolving digital landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

