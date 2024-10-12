Cultural Decay and Corruption: Mohan Bhagwat's Call to Action
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), criticized the cover-up attempts of a doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata, attributing such incidents to cultural decay and corruption. He drew parallels with Indian epics to emphasize the societal insult and urged action against the crime-politics nexus.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat strongly condemned the alleged cover-up of the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. Addressing RSS members at the Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat decried the incident as symptomatic of a broader decay in cultural and moral values.
Calling the event a 'shameful incident,' Bhagwat likened it to historical Indian epics where wrongdoings led to significant upheavals, such as in Mahabharata and Ramayana. He argued that this incident in Kolkata represents an insult to society at large.
Bhagwat accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of attempting to shield the perpetrators. He lamented the detrimental nexus of crime, politics, and toxic culture, urging immediate corrective measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Urges Voters to Choose a Corruption-Free Future in J&K
BJP Accuses Karnataka CM of Corruption, Targets Congress
Jammu and Kashmir Votes: Modi Promises New Era Without Corruption and Terrorism
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Corruption and Farmer Betrayal at Haryana Rally
Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Government on Alleged Corruption