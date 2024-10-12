Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Regulations on OTT Content to Combat Moral Decay

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called for legal regulation of content streaming on OTT platforms, attributing it as a factor in 'moral corruption.' The announcement was made during the customary Vijayadashmi rally held at Reshimbagh ground.

Bhagwat underscored the significance of value-based education, as recognized by the National Education Policy, contending that it requires capable teachers to set examples for it to be impactful. He suggested creating a system for teacher orientation to fortify this initiative.

Furthermore, Bhagwat stressed the critical period between ages three and twelve in shaping a child's character through home education. He urged a mindful use of social media for societal unity rather than division or promoting indecency.

(With inputs from agencies.)