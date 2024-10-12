Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Regulations on OTT Content to Combat Moral Decay

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for regulation of OTT content to curb 'moral corruption' at the Vijayadashmi rally, highlighting the crucial role of value education and responsible use of social media. He underscored the impact of early childhood experiences on character development and national values.

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called for legal regulation of content streaming on OTT platforms, attributing it as a factor in 'moral corruption.' The announcement was made during the customary Vijayadashmi rally held at Reshimbagh ground.

Bhagwat underscored the significance of value-based education, as recognized by the National Education Policy, contending that it requires capable teachers to set examples for it to be impactful. He suggested creating a system for teacher orientation to fortify this initiative.

Furthermore, Bhagwat stressed the critical period between ages three and twelve in shaping a child's character through home education. He urged a mindful use of social media for societal unity rather than division or promoting indecency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

