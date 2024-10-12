Dussehra Festivities Illuminate India Amid Cultural and Political Discourse
Dussehra celebrations across India featured vibrant rituals, with effigies of Ravana burnt amid festive crowds. Prominent leaders, including PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi, participated. Concurrently, cultural discussions, political declarations, and security concerns highlighted a blend of tradition and contemporary issues at events nationwide.
Across India, Dussehra was marked by dazzling celebrations with widespread burning of Ravana effigies, culminating ten days of festivities. Crowds gathered in open grounds, mesmerized by fiery spectacles lighting up the night sky amid jubilant cheers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other notable leaders joined the festivities at Red Fort, amid numerous cultural and political expressions. Meanwhile, security challenges surfaced as inmates escaped during a Ramlila performance in Haridwar.
As the nation revelled, discussions around national security, cultural heritage, and religious harmony dominated conversations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's observance of 'Shastra Puja' echoed strong national sentiments, while incidents in Bangladesh emphasized the delicate balance required to uphold these values.
