Security Tightens Amid Vandalism During Durga Puja in Bangladesh

In an effort to curb escalating unrest during the Durga Puja celebrations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police have ramped up security for Sunday's Bijaya Dashami procession and idol immersion.

Officials announced the installation of control rooms, watchtowers, a dog squad, bomb disposal and SWAT teams to ensure safety and smooth conduction of the festival events.

Amid tensions, including a crude bomb attack at a Durga Puja mandap, the local Hindu community faces apprehension. With over 35 recent incidents, the government is urged to protect minority rights and prevent further vandalism, calling for the security of religious sites and citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)