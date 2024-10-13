Director's Apology Over Unauthorised 'Stree' Usage

Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of the recently released film ''Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'', has issued an unconditional apology for unauthorisedly using a character and dialogue from the ''Stree'' franchise by Maddock Films.

The new film, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, included appearances from Stree, a popular ghost character from Maddock's horror universe. The film released last Friday, and Shaandilyaa promised to remove all infringing content by October 15.

Shaandilyaa, writing on behalf of producers Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures, and Wakaoo Films, emphasised that ''Vicky Vidya...'' is not associated with the ''Stree'' or ''Stree 2'' franchises. He assured that no unauthorised usage will occur again.

(With inputs from agencies.)