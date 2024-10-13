Left Menu

Director's Apology Over Unauthorised 'Stree' Usage

Raaj Shaandilyaa apologised for unauthorised use of 'Stree' elements in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The film featured characters from Maddock Films' franchise without permission. Shaandilyaa confirmed removal of infringing content, ensuring no future occurrences and denying any association with 'Stree' franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:24 IST
Apology
  • Country:
  • India

Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of the recently released film ''Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'', has issued an unconditional apology for unauthorisedly using a character and dialogue from the ''Stree'' franchise by Maddock Films.

The new film, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, included appearances from Stree, a popular ghost character from Maddock's horror universe. The film released last Friday, and Shaandilyaa promised to remove all infringing content by October 15.

Shaandilyaa, writing on behalf of producers Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures, and Wakaoo Films, emphasised that ''Vicky Vidya...'' is not associated with the ''Stree'' or ''Stree 2'' franchises. He assured that no unauthorised usage will occur again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

