ShakthiSAT: Empowering 12,000 Girls Worldwide with Space Technology
Space Kidz India's ShakthiSAT aims to train 12,000 girls from 108 countries in space technology. The initiative includes 120 hours of online training, and selected students will receive hands-on experience in India. The mission is part of ISRO's Chandrayaan-4, launching a satellite by 2026.
Space Kidz India has unveiled an ambitious global mission titled 'ShakthiSAT', seeking to train 12,000 high school girls in space technology across 108 countries. Part of ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission, the initiative is designed to encourage international cooperation in space exploration.
The official launch is scheduled for November 2024, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the mission's poster. The program offers 120 hours of online training in areas like payload development and spacecraft systems, led by mission head Srimathy Kesan.
Students from nations including the UK, UAE, and Brazil will be involved, with one representative from each country visiting India for hands-on experience. The first satellite launch under this mission is set for 2026.
