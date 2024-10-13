Left Menu

Unearthing Secrets: Ratna Bhandar Survey Report to Reveal Hidden Treasures

Odisha's Jagannath temple is awaiting the release of a technical report on the Ratna Bhandar treasury. A Ground Penetrating Radar survey was conducted by the ASI in September. If hidden valuables are discovered, action will be taken. Inventory is ongoing as restoration efforts proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:56 IST
Unearthing Secrets: Ratna Bhandar Survey Report to Reveal Hidden Treasures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited technical survey report for the Ratna Bhandar in Odisha's Puri Jagannath temple is anticipated to be disclosed soon, according to Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. In September, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertook a comprehensive examination, employing Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology to survey the chambers of Lord Jagannath's treasury.

Minister Harichandan stated, "The state government expects to receive the GPR survey results within three to four days. If any concealed storages of valuables are detected, appropriate measures will be taken. Otherwise, the ASI will commence repair and restoration work on the Ratna Bhandar," sharing these remarks with reporters.

The Ratna Bhandar, opened in July after 46 years, underwent an inventory review and structural repairs. Currently, the chamber's ornaments and valuable items are secured in a temporary strongroom inside the temple. The valuables will be returned to the Ratna Bhandar following the completion of renovations and inventory documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024