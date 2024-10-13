Unearthing Secrets: Ratna Bhandar Survey Report to Reveal Hidden Treasures
Odisha's Jagannath temple is awaiting the release of a technical report on the Ratna Bhandar treasury. A Ground Penetrating Radar survey was conducted by the ASI in September. If hidden valuables are discovered, action will be taken. Inventory is ongoing as restoration efforts proceed.
The long-awaited technical survey report for the Ratna Bhandar in Odisha's Puri Jagannath temple is anticipated to be disclosed soon, according to Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. In September, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertook a comprehensive examination, employing Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology to survey the chambers of Lord Jagannath's treasury.
Minister Harichandan stated, "The state government expects to receive the GPR survey results within three to four days. If any concealed storages of valuables are detected, appropriate measures will be taken. Otherwise, the ASI will commence repair and restoration work on the Ratna Bhandar," sharing these remarks with reporters.
The Ratna Bhandar, opened in July after 46 years, underwent an inventory review and structural repairs. Currently, the chamber's ornaments and valuable items are secured in a temporary strongroom inside the temple. The valuables will be returned to the Ratna Bhandar following the completion of renovations and inventory documentation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
